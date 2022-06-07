Analysis: Sexism, seniority and insurance
Senior women in insurance have expressed dismay and said they are “saddened” by “appalling” sexist comments directed towards Aviva CEO, Amanda Blanc, at a recent AGM meeting on 10 May.
Blanc responded to investors who questioned if she should be “wearing the trousers” and who said that she “was not the man for the job” with an impassioned Linked In post (see box) which revealed sexism got worse for her the further she climbed the leadership ladder.
Blanc, who was appointed in 2020, is the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- Video Q&A: Kingsbridge Insurance Brokers managing director Gary Williamson
- JMG Group buys GS Group
- Opinion: D&I – how a difference can be made
- UK buys on the horizon as Acrisure closes $725m funding round
- Dirty Martini cocktail chain owner files £4m BI legal case against QIC Europe
- Cyber insurance costs doubled in a year - Howden
- Allianz agrees to sell majority stake in Russian operations