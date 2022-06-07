Analysis: Sexism, seniority and insurance

Senior women in insurance have expressed dismay and said they are “saddened” by “appalling” sexist comments directed towards Aviva CEO, Amanda Blanc, at a recent AGM meeting on 10 May.

Blanc responded to investors who questioned if she should be “wearing the trousers” and who said that she “was not the man for the job” with an impassioned Linked In post (see box) which revealed sexism got worse for her the further she climbed the leadership ladder.

Blanc, who was appointed in 2020, is the