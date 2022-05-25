GRP-owned DCJ buys SM Commercial

The transaction has received regulatory approval.

SM Commercial was founded in 2006 and, like DCJ, is based in Chesterfield, Derbyshire. The deal is the third acquisition for DCJ since it became part of GRP in 2018.

Steve Higgins, founder and managing director of SM Commercial, will remain with the business under new ownership along with all the employees.

Reputation

Chris Breeze, chief executive of DCJ said: “SM Commercial is a highly respected community broker with a reputation for high