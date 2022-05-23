Ataraxia increases its stake in Manchester-based JTS

As part of the transaction Chris Sedgley becomes a shareholder for JTS, which was founded in 1971, and is also promoted to managing director for the broker.

Ian Horrocks, the owner and current MD, has been with the business for over 24 years. Ataraxia confirmed he will stay on as a fully active consultant post deal working with his clients on a daily basis.

All the other staff will remain - the brand and office location will also remain unchanged.

Dave Clapp, CEO of Ataraxia commented: “This