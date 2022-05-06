Coplus rolls out product development platform

According to the specialist ancillary insurance and claims provider, on average insurance products take at least 12 months from idea to launch.

The firm, part of Handl Group, works across motor, home and commercial insurance. It detailed that the white-labelled platform offers policy fulfilment, including premium collection, and can work outside the constraints of existing and legacy systems.

Jared Drucker, commercial director of Coplus said: “Gone are months-long product development cycles