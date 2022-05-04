Seventeen Group buys Torbay Insurance Services

According to Seventeen Group, the Torquay-based broker led by John Stott brings £1.4m in gross written premium to the business via its offering of commercial and property insurance as well as personal lines.

Paul Anscombe, CEO of Seventeen Group, commented: “We are delighted to welcome John and his team on board with Seventeen Group. TIS is not only an excellent local broker in the Torbay area but also complements our South West presence.”

Anscombe continued: “Our broking subsidiary James