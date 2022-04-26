Aviva reveals scale of broker recruitment ‘headache’ threatening growth

The insurer warned that the recruitment issue could hinder brokers’ ability to grow.

The research, conducted across 220 brokers in March and April, detailed that 99% of local brokers have a vacancy with 59% having one that has been unfilled for more than four months.

Some 94% of regional brokers also have a vacancy with 42% reporting at least one open for more than four months while the figures for national brokers in the two measures were 100% and 50% respectively.

The provider cited that