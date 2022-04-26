Aviva reveals scale of broker recruitment ‘headache’ threatening growth
The insurer warned that the recruitment issue could hinder brokers’ ability to grow.
The research, conducted across 220 brokers in March and April, detailed that 99% of local brokers have a vacancy with 59% having one that has been unfilled for more than four months.
Some 94% of regional brokers also have a vacancy with 42% reporting at least one open for more than four months while the figures for national brokers in the two measures were 100% and 50% respectively.
The provider cited that
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- Amanda Blanc to co-chair Treasury’s climate transition plan taskforce
- Profit and turnover up at One Broker as firm eyes acquisitions
- Former CII comms chief to join Cila as leader as Malcolm Hyde departs
- New Stubben Edge network appoints first AR
- Brokers shy away from net zero targets
- Sam White streamlines UK businesses
- Car insurance prices up 4% in Q1