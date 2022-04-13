Bruce Stevenson opens fifth branch
In addition, Graeme Christie has joined the firm from Marsh Commercial as commercial director, and Ian H Smith has been appointed education sector director.
Headquartered in Edinburgh, with offices in Glasgow, the Scottish Borders, Turriff, and now Perth, Bruce Stevenson, which provides insurance broking and risk management services, was acquired by UK and Ireland insurance group Aston Lark in March 2021 and has since operated as an independent brand and separate legal entity.
The expansion in
