JMG enters Scottish market with joint ownership deal
According to JMG, Greenwood Moreland plans to continue its expansion plans under joint ownership.
Greenwood Moreland currently employs 35 people, operating from four branches across Scotland. The company was formed through the merger of Greenwood Insurances and Moreland Insurance Brokers in 2017, with an eye on further growth. It has continued its expansion over the last five years with the acquisition of six brokers serving communities across Scotland.
The investment from JMG will enable
