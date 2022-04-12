Needham Insurance buys Sheffield broker

The move takes Nuneaton-based Needham’s total gross written premium to £8m.

Baldersons senior management team and staff all remain as part of the business, and will stay in the current premises in Sheffield.

The Baldersons brand, established in 1972, will also continue.

This is Needham’s sixth acquisition since managing director Neal Lowe acquired the business in 2000 and follows the integration of Inspire Insurance Services and their customers in November 2020.

