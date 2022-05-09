Broking Success: Strength in Scotland

Blue Rock

GWP: £5m

Specialisms: Licensed trade, manufacturing and haulage

Staff: 12

Locations: Ayr, Bellshill

How did you come to invest in Blue Rock?

I had joined an existing small firm in Ayr in 2007, which was both financial services and general insurance run by Brian Murphy, with a view to buying it out. I became a partner in 2010. Prior to the buyout John McQuaid joined [in 2012] – he was the local Gallagher branch manager – and we bought Murphy Insurance in 2015. We just took the