Partners& enters Scottish market

The deal will see the MacDonald team becoming part of Partners& whilst retaining its brand.

The MacDonald Group, founded in 1978, has a team of 50 based across Scotland in locations including Arbroath, Benbecula, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Perth providing business insurance, personal insurance and claims management to a wide range of clients. It brings £20m in GWP to Partners&.

Phil Barton, Partners& CEO, said: “In 2020, Partners& set out to establish itself as the best advisory