Gallagher unveils suite of UK retail leadership changes in the South

Gallagher has moved to bolster its UK retail leadership team in the South following recent growth.

It employs nearly 800 people and has over 20 offices in the region supporting local customers as well as being home to a number of the broker’s specialist practices which serve clients nationally.

All of the new roles will report to Gary Fletcher, pictured, managing director of the South for Gallagher UK retail and according to the firm the restructure will support future growth.

Steven Risk has