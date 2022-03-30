Blog: The opportunity in M&A insurance

Last year played host to a record number of M&A deals and momentum is set to continue through 2022.

According to PitchBook Data, the number of completed transactions involving UK-headquartered businesses during 2021 was the largest on record.

Deals in the £1m-£10m value range were up a fifth over the previous year and amounted to a combined total value of £175.2bn – an increase of 75% on the combined value recorded in the previous 12 months.

Activity creates opportunity and this is especially