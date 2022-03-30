Blog: The opportunity in M&A insurance
Last year played host to a record number of M&A deals and momentum is set to continue through 2022.
According to PitchBook Data, the number of completed transactions involving UK-headquartered businesses during 2021 was the largest on record.
Deals in the £1m-£10m value range were up a fifth over the previous year and amounted to a combined total value of £175.2bn – an increase of 75% on the combined value recorded in the previous 12 months.
Activity creates opportunity and this is especially
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- FCA warns of Direct Line clone
- In depth: Employment practices liability: getting back to business?
- Mark Coffey leaves Atlanta
- Zurich drops ‘Z’ logo in wake of Ukraine invasion
- In Depth: Legal expenses cover proves value in volatile times
- Tempcover to sell up to Uswitch and Confused owner RVU
- Opinion: Legal disputes rise as tough times get tougher