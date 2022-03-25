Saga reports drop in broking GWP and profit

Saga has posted a 3.1% fall in retail broking gross written premiums to £563.6m for the year ended 31 January 2022.

Revenue on written business fell 4.5% to £183.7m with retail broking underlying profit before tax dropping 9.8% to £66.6m.

The business sold motorcycle broker Bennetts to Ardonagh in August 2020 – the consolidator eventually sold it on to Right Choice after the Competition and Markets Authority opened an investigation into the deal.

The breakdown of Saga’s figures showed the