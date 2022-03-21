Insurance Age

Markerstudy rejoins Biba

Markerstudy has rejoined the British Insurance Brokers’ Association and will return to the annual conference this year, the pair have confirmed.

Markerstudy, which at the time included an unrated insurer, had previously won awards for its stand but did not exhibit in 2017.

At the end of 2016 Biba launched an online facility with Litmus Analysis for its members to assess the position of unrated non-life insurers.

The launch and subsequent no-show led to widespread speculation that the two

