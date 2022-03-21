Joe Thelwell exits Towergate

Joe Thelwell has left Towergate, Insurance Age can reveal.

He is set to be replaced by Richard Tuplin, subject to regulatory approval, who moves across from Ethos Broking which, like Towergate, also has Ardonagh as its ultimate parent.

Thelwell started with Towergate as an account executive in 2005 after his father’s firm, Thelwell’s, was acquired by the consolidator.

Pedigree

Rob Worrell, CEO of Ardonagh Advisory said: “Richard will be a highly effective leader of the Towergate business. He