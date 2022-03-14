WTW follows Aon and Marsh McLennan and withdraws from Russia

Willis Towers Watson has exited its Russian operations due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Carl Hess, WTW’s CEO, said: “We continue to be dismayed by the crisis in Ukraine. WTW remains steadfast in our support for all our colleagues and their families in the region who have been affected. We wholeheartedly wish for a peaceful solution.

“WTW intends to transfer ownership of our Russian businesses to local management who will operate independently in the Russian market. While we strongly believe