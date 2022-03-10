Marsh McLennan to exit Russia

Marsh McLennan has confirmed it will exit all of its businesses in Russia.

CEO Dan Glaser said: “We condemn the unprovoked attack by the Russian government against the people of Ukraine. Having watched with horror the tragic human toll in Ukraine, we feel compelled to take this action.

“We intend to transfer ownership of our Russian businesses to local management who will operate independently in the Russian market.”

Glaser concluded: “This is not a decision that we have taken lightly, and we