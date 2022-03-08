Brown & Brown takeover of GRP will open up shareholder opportunities for staff

Staff at Global Risk Partners will be able to buy shares in the business and join the majority of Brown & Brown “teammates” who have invested in the company, CEO J. Powell Brown told Insurance Age.

The US broking giant’s takeover of GRP for an undisclosed sum was revealed earlier today and will see the firm buy 100% of the consolidator. The purchase, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to complete in the third quarter.

Powell Brown detailed that over 65% of the company own shares in