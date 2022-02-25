Pikl reveals £100m GWP ambition

Pikl has reported a 300% growth in revenue last year, says Louise Birritteri, founder and CEO.

The sharing economy specialist has also grown its team from about 15 people in 2020 up to about 28, and it’s expecting to double that over the next 18 months.

In an interview with Insurance Age, Birritteri spoke about the Norwich-based broker’s developments and what it has in store for the year to come.

Specialisms

Primarily focused on the Airbnb market, Pikl established a partnership with