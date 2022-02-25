Pikl reveals £100m GWP ambition
Pikl has reported a 300% growth in revenue last year, says Louise Birritteri, founder and CEO.
The sharing economy specialist has also grown its team from about 15 people in 2020 up to about 28, and it’s expecting to double that over the next 18 months.
In an interview with Insurance Age, Birritteri spoke about the Norwich-based broker’s developments and what it has in store for the year to come.Specialisms
Primarily focused on the Airbnb market, Pikl established a partnership with
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Most read
- Judge rules in favour of Wolseley-owner Corbin & King in BI case with Axa
- Aston Lark builds on Irish expansion
- Ageas investing in digital to win with brokers, says Middle
- Axa UK & Ireland P&C revenue rises as COR improves in 2021
- Profits up at Ageas UK but income and COR slip in 2021
- Aviva confirms London HQ office search
- Travelers snaps up Trov’s technology assets