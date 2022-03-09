Market moves - March 2022
Ashwin Mistry, Brokerbility Holdings and BHIB executive chairman, has stepped down from his role. Brokerbility parent, The Clear Group, revealed that Mistry will take up the position of non-executive director on the operational board of the Clear Group from 1 March. Mistry began his insurance career in 1978 with Guardian Royal Exchange and was one of the founding members of Brokerbility in 2006.
Over at PIB Group, the broker has made several management changes. Bernard Mageean
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Most read
- US giant Brown & Brown to buy GRP
- In Depth: Build an affinity with trade groups
- Brown & Brown reveals £1.48bn price tag for GRP
- In Depth: Standing out in the schemes market
- People moves: 28 February - 4 March 2022
- Profile: Sian Fisher: The future for Fisher
- Zego teams up with Aviva on fleet policies