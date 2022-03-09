Market moves - March 2022

Brokers

Ashwin Mistry, Brokerbility Holdings and BHIB executive chairman, has stepped down from his role. Brokerbility parent, The Clear Group, revealed that Mistry will take up the position of non-executive director on the operational board of the Clear Group from 1 March. Mistry began his insurance career in 1978 with Guardian Royal Exchange and was one of the founding members of Brokerbility in 2006.

Over at PIB Group, the broker has made several management changes. Bernard Mageean