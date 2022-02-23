GRP-owned Premier Healthcare makes third buy

Amba C&W is part of the Amba People Group, a technology business that says it provides clients with an eco-friendly, ethical employee benefits platform.

PCH is acquiring the assets of the broking division, based in Bristol, which distributes employee benefits, including healthcare insurance, group life and group income protection to corporate clients.

Stephen Hough, MD at PCH said the deal was the third for PCH since the business was acquired by GRP in June 2020.

Since then, PCH has added