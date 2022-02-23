Industry pulls together to mitigate flood risk

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association, the Association of British Insurers, and Flood Re have announced the launch of a new directory of specialist flood insurance providers that people may use to find cover.

The move comes as collaborative approach between the three organisations, which aims to help more householders access flood cover.

Graeme Trudgill, executive director of Biba, commented: “People that have been flooded know all too well how important it is to have flood insurance that