ABI pledges to double apprenticeships by 2025

The Association of British Insurers has pledged to double the number of apprenticeships across the insurance and long-term savings sector to 2,500 by 2025.

Over the next three years, the commitment aims to boost socio-economic diversity at entry level across the industry, shoot up career opportunities around the UK as well as increase access and inclusion.

Barry O’Dwyer, ABI president and Royal London Group CEO, commented: “Making our sector even more accessible and inclusive brings