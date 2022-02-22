MGA Lares launches unoccupied property product
Specialist MGA Lares has launched an unoccupied household product via the Go-Insur digital insurance platform.
The London-based MGA said its unoccupied product was the first in a series of non-standard household products with more to come over the course of 2022 and 2023.
Mike Fenton, director at Lares, said brokers could either quote and bind directly on the Go-Insur portal following a cutdown question set or for annual and renewing business quote via the full question set on OpenGI.
