People Moves: 21-25 February 2022

Attis bolsters technical team with senior hires

The broker has appointed Melanie Jordan as technical broking director and Graham Barr as claims director.

Jordan has 20 years’ experience in the industry and joins from the Insurance Institute of Leeds, where she worked as technical broking director. At Attis, she will develop the company’s credentials in specialist areas such as marine insurance and cybercrime.

Barr’s role as claims director