GRP to buy majority stake in Hamilton Fraser

Global Risk Partners has agreed to buy a majority stake in Hamilton Fraser for an undisclosed sum.

The Borehamwood-based broker was founded in 1996 by Simon Fox, Eddie Hooker and David Jacobs.

It provides specialist insurance and risk management for the private rented property sector and the cosmetic and aesthetic practitioners industry, with a customer reach across the UK.

Hamilton Fraser was ranked in the £20m to £30m gross written premium banding in Insurance Age’s Top 100 Independent