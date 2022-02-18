M&A activity not 'sustainable', says IMAS founder Loughton-Scott
“The current level of M&A activity is not sustainable”, Olly Laughton-Scott, M&A expert and founder of IMAS Corporate Finance, told Insurance Age.
Laughton-Scott, pictured, said he expected to see the volume of deals in the UK insurance distribution M&A space start to decrease in the next year.
Analysis from IMAS has revealed M&A transactions hit a record number in 2021, with 145 deals amounting up to over £6bn.
However, according to Laughton-Scott, the deal ‘frenzy’ will not last very long:
