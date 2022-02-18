Insurance Age

M&A deals hit £6bn in 2021

Mergers and acquisitions
IMAS has revealed that 2021 saw the highest number of UK insurance distribution M&A transactions ever recorded with 145 deals adding up to more than £6bn.

The M&A expert’s annual review highlighted that in 2021 there were more than twice as many transactions valued at above £5m than in 2020 with 78 compared to 33.

According to IMAS, 12.5% of all UK insurance distribution businesses employing 10 or more staff were sold.

Due to the ‘M&A frenzy’, IMAS outlined that there are currently just under

