ICO fines Tempcover £85,000
The Information Commissioner’s Office has fined Tempcover £85,000 for sending almost 30m unsolicited text messages and emails over the course of a year.
According to the watchdog, between 26 May 2019 and 26 May 2020, a total of 29,970,419 unsolicited direct marketing messages were received by subscribers, having been sent by Tempcover without valid consent.
In May 2020, the Commissioner was able to ascertain that between 1 November 2019 and 18 May 2020 there were a total of 13 complaints
