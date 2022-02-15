People moves: 14-18 February 2022

Featuring: MS Amlin, Tokio Marine HCC, Rock Insurance, One Commercial MS Amlin bolsters its risk function with senior appointments

MS Amlin Underwriting has appointed John Winder, Victoria Harding, Wendy Kriz, and Maurice Rose to its growing risk function led by chief risk officer, Vishal Desai. John Winder joins as senior manager of the insurance risk pillar. He has more than twenty years’ experience as an underwriter and senior risk manager, having worked at Hiscox, Axa XL, and Liberty

