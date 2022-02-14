Analysis: Balancing risk and opportunity in the metaverse

Over the past year, virtual worlds such as the metaverse have developed in ways we wouldn’t have thought possible decades ago. With the advent of these new technologies, there are questions around how the insurance element plays into emerging risks.

Lee Downs, corporate client director at Verlingue, believes the metaverse represents the evolution of the internet and that entering a virtual world is going to support customer engagement.

In fact, one of his clients, a start-up called VBuzz, has