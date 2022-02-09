H&H lifts lid on Tynedale deal

H&H Insurance Brokers is on track for growth as it goes from £10.5m to £12m GWP following the recent acquisition of Tynedale Insurance Services.

Paul Graham, managing director of H&H, told Insurance Age that Tynedale’s founder, Joanne Lee, approached him directly, as she wanted to shift her focus from running a business to servicing her clients.

He explained: “Joanne approached us at the start of 2021 with the view that she wanted to sell the business and focus on what she enjoys the most