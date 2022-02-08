Insurance Age

Aston Lark makes second PMI deal for 2022

Aston Lark has added Healthwise Group to its portfolio as its second healthcare acquisition of 2022.

In January the business also bought Phoenix Healthcare.

Founded in 1993 and based in Dudley in the West Midlands, with a dedicated team led by Paul Swanson and Bob Grindley, Healthwise provides private medical insurance and other employee benefits solutions. 

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark Group CEO, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Healthwise team to the group, as we continue our ambitious

