Howden appoints WTW’s Aubert as CEO in France

Howden has appointed industry veteran Nicolas Aubert as CEO, France, as the broker continues to expand its European platform.

After holding roles in various countries, notably in the UK market, where he held leadership positions at AIG and Willis, he returns home to France to lead Howden’s operations.

Aubert brings over 30 years of experience and was most recently at Willis Towers Watson as head of Great Britain and CEO, Willis Limited. Prior to this, he held leadership roles at AIG, as COO