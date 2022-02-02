McClarrons appoints MD
Yorkshire-based McClarrons has appointed Garry Davies to the role of managing director following a company restructure.
The broker’s former MD, Sean McClarron, now takes on the role of executive chairman but will continue to work closely with Davies.
Davies has worked at the company for the past 14 years, joining as an office junior from school, and has held several positions within the company. Within his first year, he started an account handling role in personal lines and soon moved into
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Most read
- Profile: Phil Bayles' liberation - from Aviva to Ardonagh
- Gallagher buys Devitt
- Freeway announces £250m deal with Sabre
- News analysis: Is it time for a regulatory rethink?
- Opinion: Survival of the regulatory-fittest
- FCA staff vote in favour of industrial action
- Aqueous increases capacity in professional indemnity push