McClarrons appoints MD

Yorkshire-based McClarrons has appointed Garry Davies to the role of managing director following a company restructure.

The broker’s former MD, Sean McClarron, now takes on the role of executive chairman but will continue to work closely with Davies.

Davies has worked at the company for the past 14 years, joining as an office junior from school, and has held several positions within the company. Within his first year, he started an account handling role in personal lines and soon moved into