UK car insurance premiums rose 5% in Q4 2021
Comprehensive car insurance premiums have fallen by 6% (£36) in the last 12 months, according to the latest Confused/Willis Towers Watson car insurance price index.
However, according to the index, the average cost of car insurance has increased for the first time since the autumn of 2020, seeing a price rise of 5% (£25) in the final quarter of 2021.
The data, which is compiled from almost six million customer quotes per quarter, further revealed that UK motorists were now paying £539 on
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]