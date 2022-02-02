Broking Success: Servicing the super-rich

When was the brokerage founded and how has it developed throughout the years?

My father started the business 35 years ago. He was running three businesses, one was insurance, one was an electronics company, and the third one was a travel agency. After my father had a heart bypass, I joined the firm, I didn’t go to university, so I took a liking to insurance.

That’s how I started off. My father was a great salesman, but he wasn’t technically versed, so he couldn’t go into a board meeting or see