Dickson & Co eager to double business and keep expanding

Dickson & Co is hungry for growth as it draws up plans to double its income in the next five years and buy more businesses.

Gavin Mitchell, who joined the company as director in late 2020, told Insurance Age that the broker would be acquiring more in the coming months, adding that he was optimistic for the year ahead.

Commenting on the recent deal the company managed to seal with Morrison Associates earlier this week, he said that the business would help strengthen and consolidate the Dickson