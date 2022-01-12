Tysers sells credit & surety business to Xenia

The credit insurance and surety specialist, Xenia Broking Group has acquired the UK whole turnover trade credit and surety business of Tysers Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

The transaction completed on 11 January 2022 and marks Xenia’s eighth acquisition to date and fifth in the last nine months.

It is also Xenia’s second acquisition of a trade credit client portfolio from a general broker. Martyn Locke, client director at Tysers, transfers to Xenia with the client portfolio.

