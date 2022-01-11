Iprism adds product to SSP platform
MGA Iprism has added its tradesman, contractors, and professionals product to the SSP Insurance platform in a move which designed to broaden its distribution channels.
The MGA, which specialises in construction, property, commercial and high net worth, has detailed that the SSP integration will allow brokers to access Iprism’s core product via the software house platform.
Ian Lloyd, Iprism’s CEO, commented: “We have been working with SSP for some time now on the integration required to get our
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Most read
- Movo Partnership completes three deals
- MGA Tradewise goes into administration
- Andy Fairchild joins Acrisure
- Ageas moves to Amazon Web Services for Insurer Hosted Pricing
- People Moves: 10 - 14 January 2022
- First Underwriting secures £1bn capacity from Accredited
- Society of Insurance Broking reveals broker challenges in 2022