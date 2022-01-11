Iprism adds product to SSP platform

MGA Iprism has added its tradesman, contractors, and professionals product to the SSP Insurance platform in a move which designed to broaden its distribution channels.

The MGA, which specialises in construction, property, commercial and high net worth, has detailed that the SSP integration will allow brokers to access Iprism’s core product via the software house platform.

Ian Lloyd, Iprism’s CEO, commented: “We have been working with SSP for some time now on the integration required to get our