Society of Insurance Broking reveals broker challenges in 2022

The Society of Insurance Broking has revealed the challenges and opportunities facing the profession in the next 12 months and highlighted the importance of attracting young talent into the industry.

Speaking about what the new year will look like for brokers, Kevin Hancock, Chair of the Society of Insurance Broking and managing director of Yutree Insurance, believes that the “dominant theme” for the sector will be ensuring that clients’ cover and the sums insured are kept under regular review