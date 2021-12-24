Markerstudy Group buys family-owned Lloyd's broker
Markerstudy has acquired Clegg Gifford, a Lloyd’s broker specialising in the UK motor trade market segments.
After passing regulatory approval, the acqusition will see family-owned Clegg Gifford join the Markerstudy team as the group continues its expansion plans.
Toby Clegg will continue to lead the broker as CEO while his father and company founder, Roy Clegg, will retire on completion of the deal. Clegg founded the company in 1968 as a general insurance broker, and it later became a Lloyd’s
