Humn acquires Walsingham Motor Insurance

Humn has announced the acquisition of Walsingham Motor Insurance (WMIL), a deal which will see Walsingham’s CEO, Garry Watson, take on the role of managing director of Humn’s UK Insurance business.

According to Humn, purchasing Walsingham will support the provider in accelerating its commercial scale as well as expediting its hiring plan and strengthening its underwriting and operations teams.

Mark Musson, CEO of Humn, commented: “We got to know the team and saw a unique opportunity to