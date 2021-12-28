Year in Review: Arch's SVP, Mike Bottle

What’s been the most surprising thing in insurance in 2021?

I have been pleasantly surprised by how our industry, which at its core is a people business, has not only adapted to a virtual working environment but thrived in it. Our broker relationships are in many ways stronger because of the increased frequency of communication this has facilitated and necessitated.

Despite the successes of the virtual working environment, we still believe that the value of face-to-face trading in such a