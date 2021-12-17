Movo develops broker 'locum' service for members

The Movo Partnership Network has announced the launch of its Locum service for brokers and ARs.

Movo broker members can book up to two weeks in the year free of charge as part of their membership and the service has been designed to give small brokers holiday respite.

Lea Cheesbrough, managing director of Movo, commented: “We know how hard it can be for any small business owner to step away from their business to take a break, particularly for as long as two weeks when you don’t have