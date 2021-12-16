Biba unveils 2022 conference theme
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has revealed that the theme of its 2022 conference will be ‘Our Insurance Community’.
The conference is scheduled to be held in person next year, marking its 44th edition in May 2022.
According to the trade body, the theme brings together key elements of the sector such as the personal nature of insurance and its unity towards the good of its employees and customers.
Emma Chapman, Biba head of conference, commented: “What strikes me each year
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Most read
- Specialist Risk Group launches MGA
- Kingfisher and Fresh sellers settle
- Ardonagh valued at $7.5bn as it reveals fresh investment
- Meet Young Broker of the Year, Abigail Griffiths of MCE Insurance
- What insurance support do smaller brokers need?
- People Moves: 13 - 17 December 2021
- Applied Systems reveals brokers' top digital trends