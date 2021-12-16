Biba unveils 2022 conference theme

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has revealed that the theme of its 2022 conference will be ‘Our Insurance Community’.

The conference is scheduled to be held in person next year, marking its 44th edition in May 2022.

According to the trade body, the theme brings together key elements of the sector such as the personal nature of insurance and its unity towards the good of its employees and customers.

Emma Chapman, Biba head of conference, commented: “What strikes me each year