Meet Young Broker of the Year, Abigail Griffiths of MCE Insurance
Abigail Griffiths was crowned Young Broker of the Year at the UKBA this November. With an insurance journey that started seven years ago at MCE, the young broker went through several roles and was named head of claims in January 2021.
Griffiths said she fell into the world of insurance “by accident”. She started her career in fashion but didn’t find the industry fulfilling and expressed her wish to do something that she felt made a difference to people. So, she applied for a role at MCE as
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]