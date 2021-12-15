Meet Young Broker of the Year, Abigail Griffiths of MCE Insurance

Abigail Griffiths was crowned Young Broker of the Year at the UKBA this November. With an insurance journey that started seven years ago at MCE, the young broker went through several roles and was named head of claims in January 2021.

Griffiths said she fell into the world of insurance “by accident”. She started her career in fashion but didn’t find the industry fulfilling and expressed her wish to do something that she felt made a difference to people. So, she applied for a role at MCE as