Kingfisher and Fresh sellers settle

The court spat between Kingfisher Insurance and the sellers of Fresh Insurance has been settled. The terms are undisclosed.

Kingfisher, which bought Fresh in 2018, launched a campaign against the Fresh warrantors in 2020 accusing them of breaching warranties, misuse of the Motor Insurance Bureau’s (MIB) MyLicence platform, data breaches and misconduct.

Fresh denied the accusations and hit back accusing Kingfisher of dismissing key directors in “bad faith” as part of a plan to avoid paying