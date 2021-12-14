Prestige to make £3m investment in fresh brand
Prestige Insurance Holdings is on track to launch a new digitally led broking brand in the new year.
The fresh brand, also known as Stroll, will bring new technical, product management, customer support and marketing jobs available in Belfast, Newry, Londonderry, as well as remote working opportunities.
The move will see the group invest over £3million and create 60 new jobs to expand its digital capabilities.
The Northern Ireland group includes businesses such as AbbeyAutoline, BondLovis
